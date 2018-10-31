UK long-haul carrier Virgin Atlantic has named Finnair CCO Juha Järvinen as its new EVP-commercial, and appointed non-aviation industry executive Ash Jokhoo as SVP-technology.

The appointments are a knock-on effect from a wider leadership transition at Virgin Atlantic, as current EVP commercial and CCO Shai Weiss prepares to take leadership of the airline from CEO Craig Kreeger on Jan. 1.

Finnair confirmed that Jarvinen will leave Dec. 31, after nearly seven years with the airline and over 20 years’ aviation experience. The search for his replacement will start immediately. Virgin Atlantic said Jarvinen will take up his new role as EVP-commercial from January 2019.

“As EVP-commercial Juha will be responsible for the airline’s network, revenue, and loyalty program—including working closely with [Atlanta-based] Delta Air Lines to continue to deliver the leading transatlantic joint venture, building on his deep industry expertise and insight on partnerships,” Virgin Atlantic said in a statement Oct. 30.

New SVP-technology Ash Jokhoo will join Virgin Atlantic in February 2019, succeeding Don Langford who will retire at the end of the year. Jokhoo currently works in the energy industry, as CIO for British Gas.

“Ash will lead the airline through its technology transformation, which will offer customers more personalized service online, through the Virgin Atlantic mobile app and at the airports the airline flies to and from around the world. Ash has previously held leadership positions at TalkTalk and BT,” Virgin Atlantic said.

