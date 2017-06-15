United Airlines has expanded the roles for three members of its executive leadership team as the Chicago-based company continues to elevate customer experience and to address operational performance.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said the expanded roles will put United in a “better position than ever to serve our customers, lead our employees and achieve our goal of building the world’s best airline.”

Former EVP & general counsel Brett Hart will assume the newly created position of EVP, chief administrative officer and general counsel. In addition to leading the company’s legal, corporate real estate, corporate security, community, and government and regulatory affairs teams, Hart will oversee global communications. SVP-corporate communications Jim Olson will report to Hart.

United has also named former EVP and chief information officer Linda Jojo as EVP-technology and chief digital officer, to ensure the carrier continues to innovate and execute across all technology and digital fronts. In addition to her current responsibility for United’s technology platforms and analytics, Jojo will lead the strategy, development and deployment of United’s e-commerce, mobile app and commercial web platforms.

Finally, United also named former EVP and chief revenue officer Andrew Nocella as EVP and CCO. In addition to overseeing the network, commercial and pricing and revenue management strategy, Nocella will have responsibility for marketing and MileagePlus.

Hart and Jojo will continue to report to Munoz. Nocella will continue to report to United president Scott Kirby.

