United CCO Julia Haywood
Julia Haywood is leaving United Airlines to return to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), less than six months after she took the chief commercial officer job at the Chicago-based airline. United did not confirm if Haywood is stepping down voluntarily beyond saying she has “decided to return” to BCG now that the carrier’s strategy is “firmly in place.” “I, along with [CEO Oscar Munoz] and the entire senior leadership team, appreciate the contributions ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"United CCO Haywood steps down; returns to consultancy" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.