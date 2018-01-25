Former NIKI CEO Oliver Lackmann has been appointed COO of German leisure carrier TUIfly. “I will take over this position starting March 1,” he confirmed to ATW.

Lackmann follows Jochen Büntgen, who is stepping down after nearly 30 years.

Lackmann, a former Airbus A320/330 airberlin pilot, became NIKI CEO in April 2016; he confirmed Jan. 11 he will step down by the end of February.

After NIKI parent airberlin filed for bankruptcy and ended flights in the latter half of 2017, NIKI filed for insolvency Dec. 13, 2017 and abruptly ceased operations.

TUIfly operated 14 of its 39 aircraft within NIKI.

On Jan. 23, NIKI founder Niki Lauda won a bid to retake ownership of NIKI, rebranding the bankrupt carrier as “Laudamotion.”

