Thai Airways named Sumeth Damrongchaitham, the head of a Thai government-owned investment agency, as the carrier’s next president and CEO. Following a lengthy CEO recruitment process, the airline’s board approved Damrongchaitham May 19. Damrongchaitham is managing director of Dhanarak Asset Development Co., a government-owned agency responsible for constructing and administering a new government complex, and managing government assets. Past positions include COO for Thai media ...
