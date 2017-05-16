SuperJet International has named Stefano Marazzani as CEO, succeeding Nazario Cauceglia who has been appointed president and chairman of the board. Cauceglia had been CEO since January 2012.

According to a company statement, Marazzani joined SuperJet International in 2009. In 2014 he was appointed SVP-Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) customer services. Prior to that, in 2006, he was appointed as head of “EASA Part 145 Approved Maintenance Organization” for Alitalia and in 2007 as “Aircraft and Engine Base Maintenance Manager” of EASA Part 145 Approved Maintenance Organization.

SuperJet International is a joint venture of Venice-based Sukhoi Holding and Leonardo-Finmeccanica, which was established to sell the SSJ100.

