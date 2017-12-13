Fort Lauderdale-based ultra LCC Spirit Airlines’ CEO Bob Fornaro will leave his post on Jan. 1, 2019, the airline said on Dec. 13.

Ted Christie, the airline’s CFO, will take over the top role. Before that, Christie will become Spirit’s president this coming Jan. 1, when he will also take a seat on the board of directors. Christie joined Spirit in 2012, and since has been promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.

“I’ve known Ted for over 10 years, as a competitor, board member and as a colleague in management,” Fornaro said in a statement. “I am confident that the company and our team will respond very favorably to his leadership.”

Fornaro joined Spirit in January 2016, following the abrupt departure of longtime CEO Ben Baldanza. He has prioritized improving the airline’s reliability, cost structure and customer service. The airline has faced other challenges during Fornaro’s tenure, including pressure brought by legacy carriers’ rollout of unbundled fares as well as operational issues stemming from pilot labor actions and storms.

“We’ve steadily improved our operational reliability and have introduced significant new technology and processes that allow us to run better and improve our guest experience,” Fornaro said. “In 2018, I expect us to continue investing in the operation to further improve reliability and push down costs. We also will focus on concluding a mutually beneficial agreement with our pilots.”

Kristin Majcher/Aviation Daily kristin.majcher@aviationweek.com