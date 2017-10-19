South African Airways A320
South African Airways (SAA) is losing its chairwoman and several board members as its new CEO prepares to come to grips with the airline’s financial problems. Chairwoman Dudu Myeni and her colleagues will leave the company Nov. 3. She has overseen a turbulent time at the heavily loss-making airline, which has experienced a revolving door of chief executives in recent years. Asked to confirm reports in the South African media that SAA’s creditors had demanded Myeni’s ...
