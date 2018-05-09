Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has named hospitality industry executive Thomas Engelhart as head of its growth initiative.

Engelhart will join SAS in early August from Scandic Hotels, where he served as CCO since 2015. According to SAS, he will bring experience in commercial and business development, acquired from his time in the hotel and travel industry, loyalty programs and retail.

SAS said Engelhart will strengthen the airline’s growth strategy, as well as supporting the airline’s SAS Eurobonus loyalty scheme.

“He will develop our partnerships and deepen the relationship with our customers who are members of Eurobonus. We see great potential in creating growth in new areas, and here Thomas will play a central role in the company as head of the SAS Growth Initiative,” SAS VP Göran Jansson said.

