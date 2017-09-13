Newly launched Omani LCC SalamAir has appointed Mohamed Ahmed as its new CEO, effective Oct. 2, succeeding founding CEO, Francois Bouteiller, who was dismissed suddenly in August.

Ahmed was formerly group director of operations & maintenance at regional LCC Air Arabia. SalamAir said he had played a major role in helping set up Sharjah-based Air Arabia, as well as most of its subsidiaries. Air Arabia has hubs in Morocco, Egypt, Jordan and Ras Al Khaimah, one of the constituent emirates of the UAE.

SalamAir said Ahmed would be responsible for leading the newly formed airline through its next phase of development, focusing on driving efficiencies, performance and customer satisfaction.

“His wealth of knowledge and experience in the industry will play a pivotal role in the airline’s growth and development journey,” SalamAir chairman Eng. Khalil bin Hilal Al Yahmadi said.

SalamAir has a route network of seven destinations in the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian sub-continent and has flown some 380,000 passengers since its launch in January 2017. It operates three Airbus A320s.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com