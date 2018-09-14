Alexey Novgorodov, a former ICAO Council Russian representative, has been appointed as deputy head of Federal Air Transport Agency.

Novgorodov, who represented the country in ICAO in 2008-2017, will be responsible for cooperation with aviation authorities of other countries, international organizations as well as aircraft certification.

The agency established a new unit responsible for aircraft design, engines and propellers certification in 2017. Previously, Moscow-based Interstate Aviation Committee was responsible for aircraft certification in Russia, but at the end of 2015 the Russian government announced it would transfer those powers to other authorities.

