The Rossiya Airlines board has approved the early resignation of CEO Dmitry Saprykin whose contract would have expired in November 2018.

Saprykin led the St. Petersburg-based Aeroflot subsidiary in November 2015, when Aeroflot Group management had to consolidate subsidiaries Rossiya, Rostov-on-Don-based Donavia and Orenburg-based Orenair. The combined carrier was launched under the Rossiya Airlines brand in March 2016.

In 2017, Rossiya carried 11.2 million passengers, up 37.7% year-over-year (YOY), becoming the second biggest in Russia after Aeroflot. However, in 2018 traffic fell 1.6% YOY to 6.3 million in the January-July period. Now, it is a third biggest carrier after Aeroflot and Sibir, a member of S7 Airlines.

“The outstanding qualities of Rossiya’s management team are its youth, understanding of contemporary trends and high level of professionalism,” Aeroflot CEO Vitaly Savelyev said. “Dmitry Saprykin not only combined all of these qualities, but was able to create an efficient, creative and innovative team capable of delivering against highly challenging tasks. I have no doubt that a manager of his class will find success in any area of business that he chooses to pursue.”

Rossiya deputy CEO Sergey Alexandrovsky has been named as acting CEO.

