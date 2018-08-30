Qantas Airways has announced its intent to appoint former IATA and Cathay Pacific head Tony Tyler to its board of directors.

The Australian flag carrier will hold a shareholder vote to confirm Tyler’s position, and if approved, he will join the board in October. He will serve as a non-executive director. Tyler’s other current board appointments include BOC Aviation and Bombardier.

Qantas chairman Leigh Clifford described Tyler as “one of the world’s most seasoned airline executives.” Tyler’s perspective “will be a valuable addition to the knowledge already on the board,” Clifford said. “His industry knowledge runs deep and so does his experience of doing business in Asia, which is a key market for the Qantas Group.”

Tyler was director general & CEO of IATA from 2011 to 2016. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Cathay Pacific from 2007-2011, having joined the airline in 1978.

