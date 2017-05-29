Royal Jordanian Airlines has appointed Stefan Pichler as president and CEO from June, the airline announced May 28.

Pichler, former CEO of airberlin, succeeds Suleiman Obeidat. RJ has had a succession of CEOs in recent years.

Royal Jordanian chairman Said Darwazah noted Pichler’s three decades of airline industry experience, which has included positions as managing director at Fiji Airways and CEO at Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways. Pichler started his career in sales at Lufthansa, working his way up to become CCO of the German flag carrier.

Darwazah added that Pichler’s appointment followed a lengthy selection process by the airline’s board and that efforts were needed to increase both the airline’s revenues and competitiveness. Jordanian has found itself squeezed by the major Gulf carriers in recent years, as well as fending off competition from Middle Eastern low-cost carriers. The airline has also had to contend with disruption caused by civil wars in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

The chairman thanked former CEO Obeidat for having led RJ through a transitional stage since his appointment in October 2015.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com