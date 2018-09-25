Embraer Commercial Aviation appointed Ron Baur as SVP-global leasing and strategy.

Aircastle announced the planned retirement of CCO Michael Kriedberg on Jan. 1, 2020.

Oneworld nominated Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce to serve as its chairman for the next two years. He succeeds Finnair CEO Pekka Vauramo, who is transitioning from the airline to join Finland’s Metso Corp. as its new CEO. Pekka Vauramo assumed oneworld’s chairmanship in June 2017.

GA Telesis appointed Mauro Francazi as director of business development-Europe.

AerCap named Bart Ligthart as head of trading and portfolio management.