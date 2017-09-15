Boeing announced the retirement of Tom Downey as SVP-communications; he will be succeeded in Chicago by Phil Musser.

AJW Aviation promoted Conrad Vandersluis to SVP-strategic material and asset management.

Air Transport Services Group appointed Richard Corrado as COO.

Airbus Bank appointed Jürgen Wienes as next managing director.

Global air services provider, dnata, appointed Nick Moore as CEO of dnata Singapore. Prior to joining dnata, Nick led the Jardine Aviation Services team in Hong Kong.

CALC named Sean Farnan as VP-procurement. Prior to joining CALC, Sean worked for British Airways.

Hawaiian Holdings appointed Abhi Dhar to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Air Canada appointed Rob Fyfe to its board of directors, succeeding the retiring Joseph Leonard, effective Sept. 30.