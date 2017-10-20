Aviation Capital Group promoted Steven Udvar-Hazy to SVP to succeed John Feren as head of OEM relations and market development, effective Dec. 31.

Truenoord appointed Evran Tuzgol as its new finance director.

AJW Group named Prashant Mohan as VP-sales-Middle East in Dubai and promoted Tom De Geytere to chief sales officer.

Airports Council International's (ACI) Chair Declan Collier, CEO-London City Airports turned over the chair position of the ACI World Governing Board to Bongani Maseko, CEO and executive director, Airports Company South Africa Limited. Corporación América CEO Martin Eurnekian was also appointed as vice chair.

Safran Nacelles appointed Emmanuel Drouet as VP-procurement.

Athens-based Sky Express appointed Harry Botsaris as CEO and Michalis Neromyliotis as accountable manager.