Flybe announced that interim CFO Ian Milne will assume the CFO role on a permanent basis, from Nov. 1. Milne has been serving as interim CFO since joining Flybe Aug. 15. He succeeds Philip de Klerk.

Air France appointed Olivia Dulat as EVP-flight operations and member of the carrier’s executive committee, effective Nov. 1.

Kaman Aerospace Group named Richard Barnhart as its next president.

Panasonic Avionics appointed Adri Ruiter as VP-operations.

AerCap Holdings named Brian Canniffe as group treasurer, from Jan. 1, 2018, following the retirement of Paul Rofe.

Intrepid Aviation appointed Doug Winter as CEO.

AJW Group appointed Brian Beair as VP-business development-North America and Jordan Green as regional sales director.

