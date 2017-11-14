Allegiant Air appointed Scott Sheldon as EVP, COO and CFO.

British all-cargo carrier CargoLogicAir named David Kerr as new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Kerr has previously held positions at American Airlines and Etihad Aviation Group.

United Airlines appointed Janet Lamkin as president-California. She formally served in the same role at Bank of America.

Avia Solutions Group named Jonas Janukenas as its next CEO.

Spirit Airlines appointed Brian McMenamy as VP and controller.

South African Airways appointed Peter Davis to become restructuring officer. Davis has been in the aviation for more than 20 years. He has previously served as CEO at Air Malta and SN Brussels Airlines.

Commercial lessor Avation appointed Karl Ryan as VP-marketing.