United Airlines named former White House press secretary Josh Earnest as VP and chief communications officer.

Hawaiian Airlines appointed Beau Tatsumura as VP-maintenance and engineering. He will lead Hawaiian’s operations associated with the performance, quality and reliability of its 54-aircraft fleet.

Air Partner named Chris Mann as interim CFO.

TransDigm selected Kevin Stein as president/CEO and Nick Howley as executive chairman.

Skyworks Capital appointed Olaf Sachau as managing director.

Air Lease Corp. named Daniel Verwholt as its next treasurer.