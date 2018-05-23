Thai Airways International named Sumeth Damrongchaitham as its next president.

Alaska Air Group elected Facebook VP-finance Susan Li to its board of directors. Alaska also named Max Tidwell as VP-safety and security.

L3 Technologies appointed Christopher Kubasi as chairman of the board.

Airbus announced the planned resignation of its CFO, Harald Wilhelm, in 2019.

Wheels Up named Eric Jacobs as CFO.

TAT Technologies named Ehud Ben Yair as CFO.

AIA named Jason Yaley as VP-membership & strategic development.

Emirates SkyCargo appointed David Harman as cargo manager for Switzerland.

Hawaiian Airlines appointed Jim Lynde as SVP-human resources, effective May 21.