Germania named Clauspeter Schwarz as COO, effective July 1, succeeding the retiring Sieghard Jähn who will continue to act as a consultant. Schwartz has been with Germania since 2014 in roles including director of operations, director of emergencies and project manager for strategic programs. The management expansion will support Germania during the current fleet expansion and throughout the forthcoming transition, which will result from the delivery from 2020 of 25 pre-ordered A320neo aircraft.

American Airlines promoted VP-information technology Patrick O’Keeffe to SVP-people, effective June. 1. He has worked at American for more than 28 years. American also announced EVP chief integration officer Bev Goulet will retire in June after 24 years with the company.

Air Canada appointed Vagn Sorensen as board chairman, succeeding the retiring David Richardson. Sorensen is former president and CEO of Austrian Airlines Group and has held various senior commercial positions with SAS Scandinavian Airlines, including deputy CEO.

Alitalia announced SVP-corporate communications Alessio Vinci resigned to take up new career challenges.