Phoenix-based regional Mesa Airlines announced the return of Paul Foley to the company’s executive management team. Foley will serve as EVP, and will oversee flight operations recruitment, training, safety/security, crew planning and aircraft scheduling. Foley will work closely with COO John Selvaggio, maintaining the company’s relationships with United Airlines and American Airlines.

Haiti’s Sunrise Airways appointed Richard Rose as COO. A veteran of more than 25 years in the aviation industry, Rose has served in managerial, administrative, and consultative capacities with a wide range of airline concerns around the world, including Air Jamaica and IBC Airways in the Caribbean.

KfW IPEX-Bank appointed management board member-“risk” Andreas Ufer as “Markets II and Treasury,” effective March 17, succeeding the retiring Christian Murach. GM Claudia Schneider will replace Ufer. Klaus Michalak and Markus Scheer will remain in their current roles as CEO, CFO and member responsible for “finance, products and corporate affairs,” and management board member in charge of the “"markets I” division, respectively.