Mexican ultra LCC Volaris appointed CCO Holger Blankenstein and CFO Fernando Suárez as EVPs of the airline group, effective immediately. In their enhanced management role, Blankenstein be responsible for revenue generation, customer service and operations of the airline group; while Suárez will be responsible for finance, business development, and CFO functions of airline group. Both positions will report directly to Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena.

AirAsia X appointed Wong Mee Yen as its next CFO.

Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines named Wolfgang Jani as its new CFO, succeeding Heinz Lachinger, effective April 16, 2018. Jani is former CFO of Schindler Deutschland AG & Co.

Etihad Aviation Group appointed Mark Powers as its new group CFO, from January.

Aviation Partners Boeing appointed Mike Stowell as its new president and CEO.

C&L Aerospace named Richard Longely as regional sales manager-ERJ 145 program.

AJW Group selected Han-Ley Tang as CIO.

Novus Aviation Capital named Simon Clements as EVP-marketing in London.

