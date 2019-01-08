The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) appointed David Krieger as general manager, effective Jan. 1.

Air Canada named Michael Rousseau as deputy chief executive officer and CFO, and Craig Landry as EVP-operations as part of executive realignment.

Lufthansa Technik added Soeren Stark as head of technical operations, logistics & IT.

AAR appointed Sean Gillen as VP & CFO, effective Jan. 7. He succeeds Michael Milligan.

GA Telesis named Alex Tuttle as COO and Andreas Bauer as SVP-operations, logistics and quality-Component Solutions Group.

