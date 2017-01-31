American Airlines announced that SVP-international and cargo Art Torno will retire in April after 38 years. Torno joined American in 1979 as a flight attendant and has held numerous leadership positions, including VP-New York, VP-Caribbean and Latin American operations and VP- Miami.

FAA said associate administrator for aviation safety Margaret “Peggy” Gilligan will be retiring. Gilligan has been associate administrator since 2009 and has served at the FAA in various capacities since 1980.

Spirit Airlines appointed Edward (Ted) Christie as EVP and CFO, effective immediately.

Delta Air Lines’ board of directors named Jeanne Jackson as its newest member, effective immediately. Jackson is senior strategic advisor to the chief executive officer of NIKE. She currently serves on the boards of directors of McDonald’s Corp. and Kraft Heinz Co.