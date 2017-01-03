Lufthansa Group appointed Heike Birlenbach as the new VP-sales and CCO Frankfurt hub, effective Jan. 1, 2017. She succeeds Jens Bischof, who has been appointed MD of SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines.

Air France-KLM Cargo appointed Marcel de Nooijer as EVP. He joined KLM in 1995 and has gained commercial and operational experience working in various positions at KLM, and its cargo division, as well as at Air France-KLM.

Hawaiian Holdings announced the return of Donald Carty to both companies’ boards of directors, effective Dec. 23, 2016. Carty, a seasoned airline executive, has served on the Hawaiian Holdings board twice before, from July 2004 to February 2007 and again from April 2008 to May 2011.

Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services appointed Andreas Tielmann as new CEO.