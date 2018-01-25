Former FAA administrator Michael Huerta accepted a position as senior advisor with Macquarie Capital, the investment arm of Sydney, Australia-based banking and financial services company Macquarie Group. The group specializes in large-scale infrastructure project development and financing in the transportation and energy sectors. Huerta will advise the firm on both existing initiatives and new opportunities in US transportation infrastructure. He stepped down as the FAA’s 17th administrator earlier in January at the conclusion of his five-year term.

Alaska Air Group appointed former Boeing CEO, Ray Conner, to its board of directors.

JAL Group named Yuji Akasaka as next president and managing executive officer.

