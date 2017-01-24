China Aircraft Leasing Group appointed Matt Corley as SVP-marketing for North and South America from Jan. 1. He joins CALC from Metric AirFinance, where he was managing partner and oversaw all aspects of aircraft sales, marketing, management and consulting for the boutique firm. CALC also appointed Christopher Dennis-Meyer as SVP-marketing for Europe, Middle East & Africa, from Jan. 4.

Gogo promoted Jon Cobin to EVP and CCO.

Hawaiian Airlines appointed John Jacobi as VP-information technology. He most recently served as an officer at CWB Consulting, where he led multi-year IT strategies for JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and Bank of Montreal.

ASL Aviation Group confirmed Ulf Weber will be chief executive of ASL Belgium, formerly TNT Airways. Ulf will join from Aerologic GmbH in Leipzig/Halle Airport, Germany, where he is currently MD and accountable manager.