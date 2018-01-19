United Airlines named Michael Leskinen as managing director of investor relations. He replaces Julie Stewart, who was recently promoted to chief of staff to United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz.

GECAS appointed Declan Kelly as chief commercial officer.

Air France-KLM appointed Bas Gerressen to the executive position of SVP-North America, effective this month.

Aergo Capital announced that its CCO Gerry Power, is returning to Power Aviation Support, after completing his contract; no successor has been named.

ATR appointed general counsel and chief compliance officer Frédéric Torrea as corporate secretary and general counsel.

