Airbus appointed Mikail Houari as president-Africa and Middle East.

Rockwell Collins named Talel Kamel as managing director-Middle East, Turkey and North Africa and Bernard Bouillaud as sales director for Middle East and Africa.

New York-based JetBlue promoted Steve Priest to EVP and CFO.

BAE Systems appointed Charles Woodburn to succeed Ian King as CEO.

Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea named Pierfrancesco Carino as chief sales officer, from March 2. Carino is former sales director-France for Emirates Airline.