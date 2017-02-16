FAA’s associate administrator for aviation safety Peggy Gilligan plans to retire. She has held the position since 2009 after serving as the deputy associate administrator for 14 years.

JetBlue promoted VP-network planning Dave Clark to VP-sales and revenue management. The New York-based carrier also appointed Ramki Ramaswamy as VP-IT technology & integration, effective immediately. He is formerly J.D. Power VP-application development and Standard & Poor’s senior director-application development.

Flybe appointed Peter Hauptvogel as chief information officer, effective March 1. He is former IT director at Thomas Cook Group Airlines and CIO at airBerlin.

Alaska Airlines named Charu Jain VP & chief information officer and Chris Berry as VP-finance and controller of Alaska Airlines and Alaska Air Group. Jain comes to the airline from IBM Global Business Services and Berry is Alaska’s former managing director of accounting and Alaska Air Group controller.

SkyWest Airlines named managing director Bradley Blake as VP-Operations Control Center.