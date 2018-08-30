Bombardier appointed Danny Di Perna as COO-Aerospace.

Bombardier announced that Daniel Desjardins will retire as SVP-general counsel and corporate secretary, Bombardier Inc., effective Dec. 31. Desjardins will be succeeded by Alain Rondeau, who has been appointed SVP-legal services, effective immediately.

Aerion named Tom Vice as CEO, succeeding retiring Brian Barents.

Air Canada named Ferio Pugliese as Senior VP-Govt Relations and Regional Markets.

Recaro named René Dankwerth as general manager of Recaro Aircraft Seating Americas; Sunitha Vegerla as director of quality & process management; and Heiko Fricke as EVP-research and development and an executive board member.