Alaska Airlines appointed Wayne Newton as VP-airport operations and customer service, effective March 28. In his new role, Newton will oversee airport operations in 84 cities and a team of more than 2,700 employees and contractors. He replaces Jeff Butler, who is now Alaska Airlines’ VP-guest and inflight services-Virgin America.

Southwest Airlines announced the following promotions: VP-marketing Ryan Green to VP-chief marketing officer; Bill Tierney to managing director-marketing; Erika Linford to VP-corporate delivery-commercial, customer, & ground operations; and Chris Monroe to Senior VP-finance.

Safran Nacelles appointed Olivier Savin to VP-customer support & services.

Lufthansa Technik appointed Elmar Lutter to take over Asia-Pacific Aircraft Overhaul Division on June 1; Burkhard Pfefferle-Tolkiehn will lead Asia-Pacific Components Division from April 1.

JetBlue Airways appointed director-route planning John Checketts as VP-network planning, effective immediately.

Vistair Systems appointed former easyJet COO and recently appointed Stobart Group CEO-deputy group Warwick Brady as a strategic board advisor.

Airberlin appointed chief strategy & planning officer Neil Mills, as chief transformation officer.