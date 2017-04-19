WestJet named former Southwest Airlines chief information officer (CIO) Craig Maccubbin as EVP and CIO, effective April 24.

Rolls-Royce appointed Paul Stein as chief technology officer.

Sunrise Airways appointed industry veteran Rafal Orlowski as commercial director. He joins the Haiti-based carrier from LOT Polish Airlines, Centralwings and OLT Express Poland.

NORDAM aerospace company announced T. Hastings Siegfried is now responsible for NORDAM Europe (UK-based repair facility) and Phil Marshall takes over its repair division in addition to interiors & structures.

AAR appointed John Holmes as next president and COO (effective June 1) and announced the resignation of Timothy Romenesko as CFO and vice chairman (effective Dec. 31).