Delta Air Lines promoted VP-network planning-Americas Joe Esposito to SVP-network planning, effective July 1.

JetBlue Airways appointed Jim Sullivan as VP-flight operations. He is formerly COO at Great Lakes Airlines, which recently ceased operations.

Lufthansa extended the contract for Constanze Hufenbecher as CFO of Lufthansa Technik for five years.

Universal Avionics appointed Curtis Thelen as its next CFO.

UPS has named George Willis, a 30-year UPS veteran, as president of US operations, succeeding retiring president Myron Gray.

Embraer elected Nelson Krahenbuhl Salgado as interim EVP-finance and investor relations, succeeding José Antonio de Almeida Filippo, who resigned effective April 17. Nelson will also accumulate his current institutional relations duties.