Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has confirmed that CFO Nayyar Hayat has become acting CEO, replacing Bernd Hildenbrand, the company said in a statement April 25, when Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Shaikh Aftab Ahmed visited PIA headquarters.

Hildenbrand became PIA CEO in early 2016.

Pakistan media The News International has reported that PIA removed Hildenbrand from his post. The government has also reportedly barred Hildenbrand, a German national, from leaving the country because of an investigation into corruption charges, which he denied.

Hildenbrand told ATW in an April 25 email that he will give more details about the matter when he returns to the European Union.

According to The News International, the Federal Investigation Agency is investigating Hildenbrand for leasing aircraft at inflated rates from SriLankan Airlines compared to prevailing market rates and for selling a PIA Airbus A310 to a German museum in violation of rules and regulations.

On July 29, 2016, ATW reported PIA signed a wet-lease agreement with SriLankan Airlines for three A330s.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at