Oman Air CEO Paul Gregorowitsch has resigned, the airline announced Oct.16. The company gave no reason for his departure.

Gregorowitsch, a former CCO of airberlin, took up his role in summer 2014. He has presided over a period of rapid expansion at the state-owned carrier, which has been persistently loss-making and has been facing a rapid reduction in the amount of financial support it receives from the Omani government.

Losses for full-year 2016 were more than $330 million and Gregorowitsch said earlier this year that the airline would again make a loss in 2017.

The government has regarded the carrier as a major driver of the nation’s economy, notably in expanding its tourism sector.

In a brief statement, the Muscat-based carrier said its board had accepted the CEO’s resignation. “The board of directors thanks Mr. Paul Gregorowitsch for his efforts during his tenure with the company. Eng. Abdulaziz Saud AlRaisi, EVP for products and brand development, will serve as acting CEO with immediate effect until the permanent replacement of the CEO is announced in due course.”

Under the leadership of Gregorowitsch, a Dutch national, Oman Air has moved steadily toward its previously announced target of a fleet of around 70 aircraft by 2020.

Like most carriers in the region, Oman Air has suffered from yield pressure over the past year. It is also known to be frustrated at delays in the completion of a new airport terminal at Muscat International Airport, with the current terminal operating well beyond its design capacity.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com