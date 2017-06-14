Munich Airport president and CEO Michael Kerkloh has been elected president of Airports Council International (ACI), the umbrella organization of Europe’s international airports.

Kerkloh has served on the board of ACI Europe for many years, most recently as the organization’s first VP. ACI Europe represents the interests of more than 500 airports in 45 European countries.

“European airports face major challenges today,” Kerkloh said. “These include the escalating capacity crunch at the big European hubs, the steadily rising costs for aviation security, the structural transformation within the airline industry, and the need to cut emissions. These issues are at the top of the agenda, and cross-border cooperation among airports will play a key role in addressing them.”

Kerkloh recently completed a four-year term as president of the German Airports Association and is a member of the executive committee of German Aviation Industry Association BDL.

He has been the head of Munich Airport since September 2002, serving as FMG’s president and CEO as well as the company’s labor director. Under his leadership, Bavaria’s annual traffic has increased and exceeded 42 million passengers in the most recent operating year.

