Malaysia Airlines Group CEO Izham Ismail
Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) has named company veteran Izham Ismail as its next group CEO, accelerating the carrier’s plan to have a Malaysian take over the top job after restructuring. Izham is currently MAB’s COO. He has worked for the airline since 1979, when he joined the company as a pilot. His selection as airline head comes less than a week after the public disclosure that current CEO Peter Bellew would be leaving MAB to take a job with Ryanair. Izham will be ...
