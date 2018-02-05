Brussels Airlines A319
[UPDATED] Lufthansa Group replaced top management at Brussels Airlines Feb. 5, as the group revamps the airline after taking it over in late 2016. Brussels Airlines announced Christina Foerster would succeed CEO Bernard Gustin as of April 1 and CFO Jan De Raeymaeker will leave by March 31. Thibault Demoulin will become chief operating officer. Two further management board members will be named shortly, Brussels said in a statement. The decision to remove Gustin and de Raeymaeker came ...
