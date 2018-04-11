The Lufthansa Group has selected Alexis von Hoensbroech for CEO of subsidiary Austrian Airlines as of Aug. 1, succeeding Kay Kratky, who will step down after three years in July when his contract ends. The appointment is subject to supervisory board approval.

Von Hoensbroech is currently Lufthansa Cargo CCO and executive board member.

Austrian Airlines board chairman Harry Hohmeister said, “Alexis has the perfect know-how to lead Austrian in the next phase and establish it as a profitable premium carrier in the highly competitive Austrian market.”

He joined Lufthansa Passage in 2005, where he was responsible for its strategy & subsidiaries division. In 2009, he was named project manager for airline integration management.

From 2010-2014, von Hoensbroech was appointed as head of commercial-Frankfurt, where he worked closely with Kratky, who at that time served on the management board of Lufthansa Passage. Since 2014, von Hoensbroech has been CCO and Lufthansa Cargo executive board member.

Upon supervisory board approval, from Aug. 1 Austrian’s management board team will comprise Alexis von Hoensbroech as CEO, Andreas Otto as CCO (also a former Lufthansa Cargo CCO) and Wolfgang Jani as CFO.

Austrian reported a 2017 adjusted EBIT of €94 million ($112.6 million), up 62% from €58 million in 2016. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 55% to €101 million.

However, this year Austrian is strongly investing in product offerings and fleet expansion. Combined with a tougher competitive environment, the carrier anticipates an adjusted EBIT “slightly below the comparable level of 2017.”

Kurt Hofmann, mailto:hofmann.aviation@netway.at