Lufthansa Group has appointed Wilken Bormann as CEO of the Munich hub from March 1, succeeding Thomas Winkelmann who became airberlin CEO and chairman Feb. 1.

Bormann is responsible for the commercial management, station management, ground infrastructure and processes, as well as for the further development of the southern Lufthansa hub, behind Frankfurt, Germany’s second largest airport. He is also responsible for the operational planning and control of all flights to and from Munich.

His Lufthansa career began in 1998 at Lufthansa Technik in Hamburg where he held various management positions. He moved to Frankfurt in 2014 and in 2016 became Lufthansa Airline VP-finance and CFO.

Lufthansa has 120 aircraft based in Munich.

