Santiago, Chile-based LATAM Cargo has named Andrés Bianchi as new CEO, effective April 15. Bianchi, currently SVP-sales-North America, Europe and Asia, succeeds Cristián Ureta.

Bianchi said, “We will focus on reinforcing LATAM Cargo’s competitiveness in order to maintain our leadership in Latin America. We plan to achieve this by continuing to support our customers closely, improving our product portfolio, and enhancing our productivity.”

LATAM said in a statement that this change is part of the restricting process the company and its affiliates are undergoing. “It is aimed at building a simpler and more efficient organization that can face complex macroeconomic scenarios and a more competitive environment,” the carrier said.

