Korean Air has named Walter Cho as president and COO. Cho was formerly the head of the corporate strategy & planning, cargo business and passenger business divisions. He was EVP and COO before assuming his position as president and COO.

According to the Seoul-based carrier, Cho has “vast experience in the industry and successfully managed the airline’s aircraft acquisition and modernization program and has worked with international aviation companies to define Korean Air’s fleet, one of the industry’s youngest.”

Separately, Thai Airways has appointed senior executive Usanee Sangsingkeo as acting president, from Feb. 10, while the Thailand flag carrier seeks a permanent replacement for president Charamporn Jotikasthira, who has reached the end of his term. Sangsingkeo is EVP-aviation business unit.

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com