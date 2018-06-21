Korean LCC Jin Air is experiencing a change in leadership, with the resignation of co-CEO Kwon Hyuk-min.

Kwon has stepped down effective June 19, a spokesperson for Jin Air told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. His resignation was for “personal reasons,” although no details of these are known, the spokesperson said.

This resignation leaves former co-CEO Choi Jung Ho as the sole CEO at Jin Air. According to local media reports, Kwon had been in the co-CEO position for just over a month. He was previously head of maintenance at Jin Air, and was promoted when Cho Yang-ho stepped aside as the LCC’s co-CEO.

The LCC is a subsidiary of Korean Air. Cho Yang-ho is also the chairman of parent Korean Air Lines Co.

