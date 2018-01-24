Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced a transition in its senior leadership, which sees Yuji Akasaka appointed as the carrier’s next president.

Akasaka, whose current role is managing executive officer for engineering and maintenance, will take over as president on April 1. He will also become a board member in June subject to shareholder and board approval at the carrier’s general meeting.

Akasaka joined JAL in 1987, and held a series of senior engineering roles. He was also VP-corporate safety and security at one point.

Yoshiharu Ueki, who has been president since 2012, will move up into the company chairman’s position. Current chairman—and former president—Masaru Onishi will retire from that post. Onishi joined JAL in 1978.

JAL said announcements regarding executive officer position changes will be made at a later date, and will be effective April 1.

