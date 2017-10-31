Hong Kong Express Airbus A320
HNA Group LCC Hong Kong Express has named a senior executive from its sister carrier Hong Kong Airlines as its new president. Li Dianchun took over the new role Oct. 31. He was previously CCO of Hong Kong Airlines, which is also a member of HNA Group. Former HK Express head Andrew Cowen was replaced in October after a wave of negative publicity surrounding the cancellation of 18 flights over a peak holiday period. The cancellations were partly caused by staff shortages that were reportedly ...
