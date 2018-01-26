Hong Kong Express (HKE) has appointed a new CEO as the carrier looks to address regulators’ concerns about its management processes.

The LCC, which is part of HNA Group, named Luo Cheng as CEO effective Jan.26. Luo has previously been co-chairman and chief executive of Africa World Airlines, and chairman of Suparna Airlines Co. He has 20 years of aviation experience in flight operations, corporate governance and sales management, HKE said.

Former HKE CEO Andrew Cowen stepped down in November 2017, following negative publicity caused by a wave of flight cancellations during a peak holiday period in October. The cancellations were linked to a lack of sufficient training staff and a labor dispute. Hong Kong authorities have suspended HKE’s growth until it has proved it has strengthened certain management aspects.

HKE replaced Cowen with Zhong Guosong as acting CEO and executive chairman. Zhong had previously been HKE VP. He will continue as executive chairman after Luo’s appointment as CEO.

Luo will work with Zhong to “formulate HKE’s overall strategy and direction, contribute to the company’s major business investments, and spearhead operational decisions,” the carrier said. Luo will also “monitor daily operations and business performance.”

HKE had already named Li Dianchun as its new president on Oct. 31, 2017. Li was previously CCO for Hong Kong Airlines, which is also an HNA Group carrier.

Adrian Schofield, avweekscho@gmail.com