Incoming Hawaiian Airlines' CEO Peter Ingram
Although Hawaiian Airlines CEO Mark Dunkerley is leaving the carrier in March, there is unlikely to be any change in strategy or direction when airline veteran Peter Ingram takes over. The announcement that he will assume the CEO role means there will be “continuity in approach,” Ingram told ATW’s sister publication Aviation Daily. Ingram is currently chief commercial officer at Hawaiian, and has been with the airline in senior executive roles for 12 years. Some changes ...
